      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Pánské basketbalové boty

      87,47 €
      174,99 €
      Sleva 50 %

      Nazuj si energii, která odstartovala basketbalovou revoluci. Bota AJ XXXVI je jeddnou z nejlehčích herních bot Air Jordan, která mají minimalistický, ale odolný svršek a zpevňující překryv. Má také tlumení Zoom Air, které přidává na citlivosti. Vyběhni na hřiště s jistotou, že ať už se bude dít cokoliv, ty to zvládneš.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Styl: DH0833-063

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (6)

      4.5 Hvězdičky

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02. 10. 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27. 9. 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04. 8. 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer