Nazuj si energii, která odstartovala basketbalovou revoluci. Bota AJ XXXVI je jeddnou z nejlehčích herních bot Air Jordan, která mají minimalistický, ale odolný svršek a zpevňující překryv. Má také tlumení Zoom Air, které přidává na citlivosti. Vyběhni na hřiště s jistotou, že ať už se bude dít cokoliv, ty to zvládneš.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4.5 Hvězdičky
mykolal235740365 - 02. 10. 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27. 9. 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04. 8. 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer