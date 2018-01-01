Starting as a child prodigy with a string of unforgettable video parts all before his 18th birthday, Nike SB pro skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has become one of the most dominant forces in skateboarding history. Over the years, Paul's legacy has grown to include a storied history of competition victories, ground-breaking shoe and apparel design, admirable community work and an undeniable knack for constantly redefining modern technical street skating. Always on the humble, the influence of the man we call 'P-Rod' only continues to flourish.

