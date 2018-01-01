Nothing will motivate you to run more this year like signing up for a race, setting a goal for that race and
then following a training plan that will help you reach your own personal finish line at the end. But with so many
events and resources available out there, figuring out what distance to complete or what plan to pursue
can be an intimidating process. So we asked our NRC coaches to break it down for us.
Knowing how fast and how far you can run right now will better guide your decisions about what your
future training goals should be. For example, if you've only completed two miles in two weeks,
then signing up for a 10K next month is probably not the smartest option. Your main goal should be
to form a plan that will lead you to success, which simply leads to bigger goals and future successes.
Every Recovery Run offers an opportunity for you to gauge your fitness. Pay attention to your pace,
and then use the NRC Pace Chart to determine what range you're in and what speeds best correlate
with specific efforts. Use that info to set a challenging, yet approachable personal goal.
1. ASSESS YOUR CURRENT FITNESS LEVEL.
Ask yourself, "What do I want to do?" You can get faster and run a marathon. You can run longer and race
a 5k. You can run faster and longer and not race at all! The choice is yours. Once you know what you're
aiming to accomplish, you have to be realistic about what's required physically and mentally in order to reach
that goal. And then find a training plan that will take you from point A to B in the amount of time provided.
Give yourself mile markers (other races, specific workouts, etc.) throughout your training to make sure you're
still on track. You can totally do a 5k on your way to that marathon or a mile tempo run pre-5K.
2. ALWAYS START WITH YOUR MOST IMPORTANT
GOAL AND WORK BACKWARDS FROM THERE.
Don't look at yourself as a marathoner or a 10k runner or 5k runner. You are a runner.
That means you run. And that means you can train for a marathon or a 5k or an indoor track race.
It means you can hit the roads or the trails. It also means you don't have to be training for an
actual race. Running can simply be a way to find peace or strength or recovery. So don't rely on a
race or a time to be your sole motivation to start. Make sure that the race schedule or goals you've set
for yourself are not only challenging, but are also fun. If you want to be the most elite version of
yourself and achieve some cool things along the way, then you need to be excited about the journey.