Now that you’ve notched a few runs, it’s time we talk about properly gearing up.

We want you to better understand the performance innovations behind why

you should rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part.

LET’S KICK IT OFF

Okay. We’re Nike. Of course we mention shoes first. But trust us, it’s the one piece of the kit you can’t

neglect when starting your running journey.



Don’t even think about grabbing an old pair of workout shoes to run in. And don’t pick your new running

shoes because of style alone (even if those limited edition kicks would match your new fanny pack).



Get the shoes that fit your needs. Visit your nearest Nike Store for a free Run Analysis. This is when you run

on the treadmill so Nike experts check your gait and see what shoes best fit your biomechanics.It takes a

few minutes and will ensure you are kitted with the perfect pair.

