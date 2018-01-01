CONQUER WINTER. CLAIM YOUR FAME.Show us how you #GetOutHere in any winter weather.
The most awe-inspiring moves will earn a spot in an
ultimate weekly highlight reel.
HOW IT WORKSA quick guide to creating a #GetOutHere video worthy
of the spotlight this season. Show us how to conquer
winter in any weather with an epic play of the day.
STEP TWOFilm some awesome winter moves.
STEP ONELace up and head outside.
STEP THREEPost the video to Instagram with #GetOutHere
and tag @nikeyoungathletes. You must have
an eligible Instagram account to participate.
MAKING IT GREAT• Under 18? Get parent approval.• Get outside! Any winter weatherworks from rain, snow, sleet or cold.• Gear up with Nike shoes and apparel.• Use a camera phone in landscape view,
set to record at 60-120 frames per second.
I want to post a get out here video, but my Instagram is private. Is that okay?If your account is private, be sure to send us a DM (Direct Message) with your video
so we can view it. Also remember to follow @nikeyoungathletes to see which videos
make the highlight reels.
I have a friend who wants to get out here too. Can we do a video together?Absolutely. Just make sure your friend’s parents are cool with it too. Remember to
stay warm out there and be sure you’re both wearing Nike gear.
Do I have to play a specific sport?Nope. We just want you to get outside and own it. Whether it’s diving for a football,
kicking a soccer ball, or sprinting through wintery weather - have fun with it.
I really, really want my video to be considered. Can I do more than one?Of course you can. You can make as many versions as you want. Just be sure
to tag @nikeyoungathletes when you post your videos so we can find you.
QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
