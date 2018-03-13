With a flexible Flyknit upper placed directly atop a radically reinvented Air
cushioning system, Nike Air VaporMax not only defies convention,
but delivers a sensation underfoot that seems to defy gravity.
ULTRALIGHTRevolutionary Air cushioning system provides an
unbelievably light, bouncy and flexible feel.
TARGETED SUPPORTFlyknit upper delivers stretch and support
precisely where needed.
EXCEPTIONAL COMFORTNo additional structural elements—so there's nothing
but Air underfoot.
REINFORCEMENTS
HAVE ARRIVEDThe new Nike Air VaporMax.
The same revolutionary Air system
now available in a lightweight mesh upper.
BEHIND THE DESIGNOver the last 30 years, no technology has become more synonymous with Nike than Air.
From the Tailwind to the new VaporMax, Air is a pioneering idea that transformed
the industry—and established Nike as a leading innovation company.