"I ALWAYS LOOK FOR THE BLIND SPOT IN THE DEFENSE.
MY GAME IS BASED ON SKILLS AND AGILITY. I LET MY
INSTINCT GUIDE ME."Robert Lewandowski
NEW BREED OF ATTACKRobert Lewandowski is one of the most feared strikers in the world.
With perfect touch in the air and in front of the goal, he capitalises on
every scoring opportunity—a defender's worst nightmare.
He is in the right spot at the right time and never takes his eye off the
ball. Every shot he makes is dangerous, if not a point on the score board—
simply world-class.
Sublime style happens on and off the pitch. With four goals against a Spanish side
packed with stars in the semi-final of Europe's most important
tournament, Lewy paved his way to the Nike F.C. squad in 2013. He
sealed the deal the following season by becoming the league's top
scorer with 20 goals. Styles may change, but class is forever.
PRACTICE IS PERFECTIONBefore joining any football academy, Robert's father introduced him
to various sports. Despite achieving great results in tennis, judo and
cross-country, Robert felt most at home on the football pitch. Although
he suffered a serious injury at an early stage of his career, he worked
relentlessly on improving his fitness and skills.
That training has led him to where he is today. His composure in front of
the goal, clinical finishing and ability to think one step ahead of the
defender make him an all-round striker deserving of an exceptional
boot. Nike Hypervenom is his weapon of choice.
POLAND'S NUMBER 9Playing with the Eagle on your chest is a great honour. Playing for the
national team with the number 9 is a great responsibility. On
September 10th 2008, 20-year-old Robert scored on his national
team debut against San Marino. In 2013, he celebrated his 60th
appearance for Poland. Ten months later, in September 2014, he
scored his first hat trick for his country. His upward spiral
continued, and in December 2014 he was appointed as the Poland
national team's new captain. The facts speak for themselves.