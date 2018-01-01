THE WAR IS WON AT PRACTICE Relentless in his quest to improve his game, Ronaldo trains with more passion

than anyone in football. And it pays off: His stamina keeps him ready to strike

down to the final seconds, his size gives him an edge in fighting for the ball,

and his leg strength helps him win headers that are more than eight feet high.

Though sought after for magazine covers the world over, he trains for function,

not form. “I don’t prepare my body to be beautiful…I do that for football,

to be ready for all the battles.”

