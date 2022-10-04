Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

      €17.99

      The Nike Everyday socks are dip-dyed to satisfy your desire to add a little extra fun to your workout. As comfortable as they are colourful, this easy-fitting crew is powered by Dri-FIT to keep you comfortable while you sweat it out.

      • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
      • Style: DH6096-903

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 Oct 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 Apr 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.