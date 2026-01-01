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Croatia 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack - Obsidian/White

Croatia 2026/27 Heritage Backpack

Nike Heritage Backpack

39,99 €
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ONE SIZE

Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IQ6988-451

Croatia 2026/27 Heritage Backpack

39,99 €

Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

The extra zip compartments help keep you organised, add convenience and secure your keys, wallet and phone.

Product Details

  • Densely woven polyester provides heavyweight support and the shoulder straps and back are padded for extra comfort.
  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IQ6988-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack

    Croatia 2026/27 Heritage Backpack

    39,99 €

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