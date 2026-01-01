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Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
129,99 €
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On the run, on the go, wherever you go, it's always Bulls time. Put on for the Chicago and show off your team pride in this peak tracksuit.
- Colour Shown: Black/University Red
- Style: HV9713-010
Chicago Bulls Courtside
129,99 €
On the run, on the go, wherever you go, it's always Bulls time. Put on for the Chicago and show off your team pride in this peak tracksuit.
Product Details
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Elasticated waistband with drawstring.
- Body: 100% polyester Rib: 98% polyester/2% elastane. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/University Red
- Style: HV9713-010
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
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Chicago Bulls Courtside
129,99 €