Your little baller can rule the sneaker game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood into a legend of street style.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.9 Stars
R O. - 29 Jan 2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27 Dec 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 Dec 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!