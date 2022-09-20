Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3

      Women's Training Shoes

      €71.47
      €129.99
      45% off

      Power through each rep in the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, redesigned to bring support and stability to your every move. It's lighter than previous versions, so you can hit your fastest pace during circuit training and HIIT. With Zoom Air cushioning and flexibility underfoot, it keeps you ready for every lunge, step and jump.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Burnt Sunrise/Anthracite/Phantom
      • Style: DJ8650-018

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • WOW :)

        Silvia29351184 - 20 Sept 2022

        Eine klare Kaufempfehlung, seit einigen Wochen trainiere ich bei einem HIIT Programm & dieser Schuh ist einfach ein Traum.

      • Best ever

        maggie923557341 - 15 Sept 2022

        Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.