Inspired by early '90s Nike running shoes, the Nike Air Max IVO brings you bouncy Air on 3 sides, while adding the perfect amount of head-turning flair. With its Air Max cushioning and soft foam midsole, the comfort just doesn't stop. Sweetening the deal, the layered upper includes airy mesh, smooth leather overlays and Ripstop fabric for a modern look that's easy to style.
5 Stars
A R. - 22 Oct 2020
Von der Bestellung bis zur Lieferung alles super . Sehr schöne Schuhe
Markv324782893 - 01 Oct 2020
Geweldige schoen, pasvorm top, kwaliteit top, prijs top. Maar het is Nike hè dus altijd top!
Stephenr26080412 - 24 Jul 2020
I always buy Nike there great trainers and fit lovely would recommend