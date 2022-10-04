Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max Excee

      Women's Shoes

      €119.99

      Highly Rated
      White/Pure Platinum/Black
      Black/Dark Grey/White

      Inspired by the Nike Air Max 90, the Nike Air Max Excee celebrates a classic through a new lens. Elongated design lines and distorted proportions on the upper elevate an icon into a modern space.

      • Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum/Black
      • Style: CD5432-101

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 04 Oct 2022

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 Sept 2022

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Jana

        MarionM - 31 Jan 2022

        Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊