Prep for the game by lacing up your AJs, and win the game by channelling the heat of "Taco Jay". The 36th generation of Air Jordan celebrates the newest superstars to build the game, and this model is all about Jayson Tatum. Bridging tunnel style with performance tech, the design pays homage to Jay's intensity on the court—and fiery hot-sauce-and-cheese inspired colours nod to his favourite post-game food.
