Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan XXXVI Low Luka

      Men's Basketball Shoes

      €174.99

      Next up in the iconic Air Jordan franchise: a wearable expression of Luka's on-court energy. With a minimal yet durable design, this is one of the lightest Js to date. Equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked over a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, you'll get energy return and elite responsiveness when you need it. Step on the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.

      • Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Electric Purple/Pink Prime/Electric Green
      • Style: DN4196-430

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan XXXVI Low Luka.