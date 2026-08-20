Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
Older Kids' Shoes
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
- Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
- Style: II0592-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Mid-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
- Style: II0592-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE