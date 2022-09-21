When it fits this good and looks this great, it doesn't need a Swoosh. From its Crater rubber outsole to its woven, checkerboard textile detailing to its stretchy, "hug your foot" fabric and Nike Air cushioning, the Huarache is bragging rights for your feet.
4.8 Stars
Adamp455145801 - 21 Sept 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08 Sept 2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08 Sept 2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least