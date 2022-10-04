Alessandro - 14 Sept 2022

The Air Force 1 High has an extremely plush leather, and a very soft suede. The shoe feels broken in from the first wear, which I appreciated. The inner sock liner of the shoe has a terry cloth feel which got hot very easily. I found myself wearing these out to dinner or the movies but nothing during the recent heat wave. I found it difficult to wear more than a few hours at a time. For a colder season, these will definitely be my go to. They pair very nicely with jeans as well as shorts with some high socks. I love an all white shoe than can bring together an outfit with a statement piece and this one does just that. Not your generic Air Force, this one has more personality which helps me express myself better. Overall the only ting I'd change is the inner lining to a more traditional textile, so it could be better suited for hot weather. This was my first pair of high tops and I was not disappointed!