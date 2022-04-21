Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoe

      €129.99

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2289-111

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (42)

      4.8 Stars

      • HOT

        AdamK - 21 Apr 2022

        Awesome sneakers, adds really hot look to the outfit!

      • Eficaces 💯

        D A. - 16 Jan 2022

        Súper eficaces A pesar de estar agotadas,tuve la gran suerte de encontrar el número de mi hija por casualidad y me llegaron en tiempo récord Está encantada

      • Good Gift

        M S. - 21 Dec 2021

        So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .