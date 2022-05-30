Light and tight, the Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast Shorts have a streamlined feel for your daily run. A bold print is accentuated with a rainbow graphic, showing out for those who love the Swoosh. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
3.5 Stars
b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 May 2022
I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.
8947250769 - 28 Mar 2022
Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.