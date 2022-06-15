Keep taking your outdoor journey to new horizons in the mid-weight feel of the Nike ACG Snowgrass Shorts. Breathable and water-repellent, they have an adjustable belt and five pockets for holding all your outdoor essentials. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
5 Stars
12664838311 - 15 Jun 2022
Lo short veste un po' largo, sono sceso di una taglia e sono giusti. Il tessuto in poliestere e nylon è leggerissimo e freschissimo, non l'ho messo ancora sotto pressione ma sembra molto resistente alle abrasioni, molto meno alle fonti di calore (come sigarette). Ottimo che siano fibre riciclate, nel complesso quindi sono molto contento dell'acquisto perchè perfetto per l'estate.