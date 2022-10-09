We looked to Smith Rock to inspire us and came back with the light and durable Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargo Trousers. They've got a loose feel that can be converted into shorts when the weather gets too hot. Plenty of pockets keep your gear close, while an included carabiner lets you latch your keys. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.
