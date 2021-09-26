This is nothing like the shoes your parents used to hike in.Just as at home in the city as it is in deserts, canyons and on mountains, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low is ready for whatever you throw at it.It uses a sticky rubber outsole that brings crag-inspired traction.Soft React foam in the midsole delivers comfort whether you're walking down the street or scrambling in the hills.
4.7 Stars
MichaelK694387195 - 26 Sept 2021
Great shoe, very comfy and performance wise excellent. Need to size up at least half size, but highly recommended.
RichardTG785292154 - 08 Sept 2021
Reached out to customer service about these cause they just looked like the run small. They said buy my regular size. Should have sized up. My feet aren't particularly wide but these feel SO tight i can feel my toes rubbing and and there is no room for them in the toe box. Very narrow and tapered toe. Sad cause I love them.
AndrewW514372641 - 06 Sept 2021
Picked up a pair of these just in time for my holiday in Tuscany. Used them most days through two weeks, up to 20 miles per day. Absolutely perfect for dirt and gravel tracks. The hugely spongy soles mean that you can tramp on even large jagged stones and feel nothing at all. Like my previous Hoka’s, but even better (did not believe it was possible). The mesh uppers mean cool feet (even walking all in hot temperatures). Would not recommend to use these on technical rocky scrambles or very steep loose surfaces, because: 1) the benefit of the soles (isolation) results in a lack of feel of what is going on underfoot. 2) the mesh uppers do not provide torsional rigidity (feet move too much, slide forward on steep descents) compared to leather/suede uppers. Laces come undone constantly, and are barely long enough to be able to double-bow (need to be longer!). Overall, in the uses that I am going to use them - relatively smooth, hilly terrain; warm dry weather; longer distance ‘mile crunching’ - they have proven to be perfect.