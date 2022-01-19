Celebrate the great outdoors and get your feet dirty in the Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Celebrating its 30th year, the legendary hiking design gives you the advantage of comfy Air underfoot, supportive Huarache technology around the heel and a speckled midsole to deliver unmistakable comfort and style.Soft nubuck leather in the upper adds durability while the stretchy collar personalises the fit.Lace up and get to your next adventure.
3 Stars
patriceL481088329 - 19 Jan 2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.