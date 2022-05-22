We brought it back and it's better than ever. The Nike Ace Summerlite updates the original mesh design with a thin, flexible layer that helps keep out debris. It even has a smooth, micro-suede lining that's so comfortable you can wear it without socks. Plus, the new integrated traction pattern keeps the design as lightweight as possible—without sacrificing grip.
4.8 Stars
CathrionaH - 22 May 2022
Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.
ScreenName525547824 - 06 Dec 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 Sept 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10