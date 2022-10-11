|Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|3XL
|4XL
|Chest (in.)
|32.5 - 35.5
|35.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 41.5
|41.5 - 44.5
|44.5 - 47.5
|47.5 - 50.5
|51 - 54
|54 - 57
|Waist (in.)
|26 - 29
|29 - 32
|32 - 35
|35 - 38
|38 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 47
|47 - 50
|Hip (in.)
|32 - 35
|35 - 38
|38 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 47
|47 - 50
|50 - 53
|53 - 55
Men's Sport Swimwear
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
|Size
|28
|30
|32
|34
|36
|38
|40
|Waist (in.)
|27 - 29
|29 - 31
|31 -33
|33 - 35
|35 - 37
|37 - 39
|39 - 41
|Hip (in.)
|35 - 37
|37 - 39
|39 - 41
|41 - 43
|43 - 45
|45 - 47
|47 - 49
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- CHEST: Measure around the fullest part of your chest, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.