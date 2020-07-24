If you were in space, how would you repair your shoes? You’d use whatever was in front of you. Our innovation team called upon this sustainable, living-off-the-land ethos to create a whole new high-tech-meets-trash design. Out of this unlikely pairing of tech and trash, Space Hippie was born. Each Space Hippie is its own experiment in progress, made from 25-50% recycled materials by weight. It’s one big step with a very small footprint.

The hippie movement left a significant imprint on the American consciousness. It asked us to be crafty, resourceful, future-focused and to put less strain on the planet. Our designers channeled their inner hippie spirits and sifted through bags of floor scraps and heaps of manufacturing leftovers. We used what we had––trash and all. We didn’t let waste go to waste. We looked to yesterday's dreamers to get inspiration for tomorrow's dreams.