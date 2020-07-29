The team wanted to create something for people to wear in the French basketball community —touching on the fact that many of the youth would rep North American basketball or football colours on the street—and they wanted an aesthetic that nodded back to this with specific Paris flavor.

“The first official Jordan collab ever was with Quai 54, and we’re very proud of that. It’s a great privilege that we don’t take for granted, we appreciate the opportunity to be able to tell our story and share our values through these collaborations.”

Creative director Thibaut de Longeville took us through the impetus for the design of the 15th anniversary shoe, a union of Parisian and West African identity. The pattern plays with the traditional colours of Paris (blue and red) as well as the traditional colors of West Africa (green, yellow, and red), specifically because these colours are common to most West African country flags.

“It is really about the contribution that the people of African heritage are bringing to French basketball, to French style and to French culture as a whole. In Paris we have a cultural mix that is quite unique to the city, but impacts both sports, music, fashion and culture throughout France, throughout Europe and now resonates significantly throughout the world.”