Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, the Air Max Penny is a near 1:1 remake of the '90s original (his first signature shoe). From its jewelled Swoosh to the winged piping on the sides, authentic details deliver big on retro style. Photon Dust suede updates the look, while the Coconut Milk outsole and matching Air unit bring the off-court appeal. And speaking of Air cushioning, get ready for performance-level comfort you gotta feel to believe.

SKU: DX5801-001