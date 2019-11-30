The Air Max 720 was designed with disruptive intentions, and in collaboration with UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, the sneaker is elevated to even higher levels of distorting the status quo. Air Max first launched in 1987 for performance running, but the Air Max 720 takes a different tack, injecting and expanding Max Air technology into a pure lifestyle sneaker by making the sole a full-length visible Air unit 6mm taller than any before it. With the 720, all-day comfort stands out like never before.



Given the disturbance the 720's innovation caused, it's only fitting that Takahashi's design for the 720 features the declarative statement "We Make Noise Not Clothes" printed across the sneaker's bulbous Air unit. Along with a speckled midsole and UNDERCOVER branding on the heel and toe, Takahashi's mix of chaos and balance is perfectly paired with one of Nike Air's most forward-thinking silhouettes.