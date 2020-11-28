€149.99

In 1990, the Air Max line took a fateful leap forwards with the debut of a silhouette that quickly transcended its purpose of performance running. Younger audiences may know this look as the "Air Max 90"—but upon its debut, the design was seen as an evolution of the original Air Max from 1987, and given a fitting name: Air Max 3.



This edition celebrates the timeless style by returning to that original moniker while recreating its earliest execution with unmatched dedication to detail. That includes original tooling, with tapered midsole foam and an encapsulated Air bag in the forefoot. The look sports a classic colour palette while incorporating original materials like soft, durable synthetic leather and shimmering nylon. This release even arrives in an OG Air Max box, and includes an accompanying throwback hangtag.