The Air Jordan 12 is the return of Tinker Hatfield's celebrated '96 design—the first to bring Zoom Air cushioning to the signature line. Premium materials in the upper and a brand-new Stealth colorway give it a seasonal refresh, while coveted details like metallic top eyelets (each embellished with a mini Jumpman) and tonal branding let you know it's MJ-approved.

SKU: CT8013-015