The Air Jordan 11's impactful legacy includes pioneering advances in both performance and style. Some of the silhouette's variations are more renowned than others—but it's past time for the Low I.E. to get its turn in the spotlight. The underrated design was the first low-top version of AJ11 to debut in the marketplace, and adapts signature details to create a versatile look with breathability and comfort at the forefront. This edition features an OG colour palette made famous by Air Jordan 3, with a black base complemented by accents of Cement Grey and hits of white and Fire Red.