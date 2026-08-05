What to Pack for University: The Nike Guide
Buying Guide
From move-in day to finals week, this is the Nike gear worth packing: clothes, shoes and a bag built for everything university throws at you.
Heading off to university is a major milestone, but fitting your entire life into a few suitcases (and a seriously small dorm closet) can feel like an accomplishment in itself.
The secret is bringing gear that can transition seamlessly from an 8 a.m. lecture to a late-night study session, with gym workouts and lunch with friends in between.
This guide covers the Nike university dorm essentials worth bringing with you, like stylish clothes and shoes and a backpack that fits everything you need for the day.
Quick Takeaways
- Key apparel picks: Nike V-Neck Golf Vest, Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts, Nike Astrograbber, Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie, Nike Sportswear Club Men's Trainer Trousers, Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Oxford Button-Up Shirt, and Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
- Key footwear picks: Air Max 90, Tennis Classic CS and Air Zoom Pegasus
- Best bags for university: Heritage Backpack 2.0, Commute Backpack, Heritage Tote and Brasilia Duffel
- Performance fabrics are included across multiple picks, suitable for active university days.
- All styles are available in men's and women's fits.
What Clothes to Bring to University
When it comes to the best clothing items to pack for university, it's important to consider four main categories: outerwear, tops, bottoms and activewear. Ahead, we break down the following essentials for men and women.
For women:
- Nike Women's V-Neck Golf Gilet
Vests make a great addition to any wardrobe, as they are an amazing layering piece. When you're rushing to make an early morning class, slipping this vest over a basic white T-shirt elevates your look from 'just rolled out of bed' to a more thoughtfully curated aesthetic.
Not to mention, lecture halls and dorm rooms are notoriously draughty. But throwing on a heavy hoodie can cause you to overheat the second you step outside. This vest will keep you comfortable no matter the temp inside or outside.
- Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
These knit basketball-inspired shorts make the perfect outfit when paired with the knit vest above. Cosy and stylish? What more could you ask for? They feature an open-knit mesh design and a comfortable ribbed waistband, making them your go-to athletic shorts for the gym and your walk between classes.
- Women's Nike Astrograbber
This is a sleek, low-profile trainer that bridges the gap between vintage athletics and modern street-wear. It comes in multiple colourways – like black, green, blue, red and pink – so there's an option for everyone.
Pair them with baggy denim or leisurewear for classes, study sessions, cross-training workouts, late-night hangouts and more. The shoe comes in three equally stylish fabric options: textile, leatherand suede.
For men:
- Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
An essential layer for cold lecture halls and late-night study sessions, this fleece hoodie is the perfect mix of comfort and style that'll hold up for years to come. Indeed, cheap hoodies often look worn and slouchy after a few washes and wears. But this hoodie's fabric keeps its shape, ensuring you look put together for class, even when you just pulled an all-nighter.
- Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sneaker Trousers
These trousers provide a stylish alternative to your typical tracksuit bottoms, trading out heavy fleece for a durable, premium mid-weight cotton canvas. They feature a baggy, cropped fit that pairs perfectly with anything and everything already in your wardrobe. Their stretchy elastic waistband adds to the comfort.
- Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Oxford Button-Down Shirt
This button-up shirt is the ultimate 'step-up' piece for your wardrobe. It lets you swap out your casual T-shirts for a sharp, professional look without sacrificing the comfort and athletic edge you love. Throw it on when you need to command a room or make a strong first impression, like for a class presentation or job fair. It's also a great option for going out with friends.
- Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
This T-shirt is the ultimate foundation piece for your wardrobe. It's not your average lightweight under-shirt. It's made from heavyweight cotton that's structured yet soft, perfect for wearing by itself with jeans, cargo trousers or tracksuit bottoms or layering underneath over-shirts or jackets.
The best part? This shirt is made from around 75% organic cotton fibres.
What Shoes to Pack for University
Here's a breakdown of the best shoes for university students for everything from going to class, hitting the gym, walking around campus and going out with friends.
- Nike Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 is a solid everyday trainer that's classic yet versatile enough to work with everything from jogging bottoms to a more put-together outfit. Unlike flat, canvas trainers that can feel unsupportive, the Air Max 90 offers more structure and cushion. You can buy them in men's and women's styles and colourways, including grey, black, white and pink.
- Nike Tennis Classic
These low-top trainers embody a clean, effortless aesthetic that serve as the ultimate minimalist choice for campus life and smart-casual nights out. Walking across campus requires a shoe that's comfortable but also trendy, and the Tennis Classic ensures you can dash between lectures and go out on the town in something that elevates even the most basic T-shirt and jeans. You can buy them in men's and women's styles and colourways, including white, pink and green.
- Nike Pegasus 42
The Nike Pegasus 42 is a reliable workhorse of a performance trainer that fits perfectly into a busy student's active lifestyle. University life demands versatility, and the Pegasus 42 can be worn during everything from a strength workout at the rec-centre to a jog around campus to walking to a class all the way across campus. You can buy them in men's and women's styles and colourways, including pink, green, white, blue and black.
What Bag to Bring to University
The best backpack for university students depends on what they need to put in it. Are they staying on campus all day and need to carry their laptop, multiple textbooks, snacks and a change of clothes for the gym? Or do they only need room for their laptop and a few personal items? Here's exactly what to consider when choosing a bag.
- Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0
This 23-litre approx. backpack is the definitive, all-around university pack, designed to secure your essentials from your first morning lecture all the way to your late-night study groups. It's one of the best laptop backpacks for university, featuring a laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15-inch laptop and keeps it separate from the rest of your gear so it's safe from bumps and scratches.
Beyond the laptop sleeve, this backpack has a spacious main compartment, two zipped accessory pockets, a side pocket and an elastic mesh sleeve for a water bottle. Finally, the backpack has padded, adjustable shoulder straps to evenly distribute the weight of heavy textbooks, allowing for a pain-free walk between classes.
- Nike Commute Backpack
This 25-litre approx. backpack is best for students with long commutes or who have to carry around heavy gear all day long. This pick also has a separate laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15-inch laptop. Other compartments include:
- A zipped pocket at the very top to store things like your phone, sunglasses or earbuds separately - A zipped pocket at the front for chargers, calculators and pens
- An expandable pocket on the side that unzips to hold your water bottle, then zips flat when you take it out to maintain a sleek profile
Perhaps the most unique part of this backpack is a small, detachable pouch where you can keep transit passes, keys or credit cards accessible without having to dig through the main body of the bag.
- Nike Heritage Tote
With its colourful artwork, this tote bag bridges the gap between a campus day bag and a weekend street piece. Its 22-litre approx. main compartment can hold all your essentials, and it features a pocket to keep all of your smaller tech items organised. Plus, you'll never lose your keys if you use the bag's key loop. Finally, this tote is made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about sporting it all over campus.
- Nike Brasilia Duffel
While this 40-litre approx. duffel bag isn't a daily backpack, it's perfect for your heavy-duty workout gear, weekend getaways and spur-of-the-moment road trips.
If you're using it for a workout, its ventilated side compartment comes in handy to store shoes or damp, sweaty gear away from your clean clothes. Going on a weekend trip? You can easily pack multiple bulky jumpers, a toiletry kit and an extra pair of shoes. Either way, a mesh side pocket comes in handy to store your water bottle.
This duffel is made from durable material, so you can toss it into your gym locker or onto the ground without worrying about damaging the bag and your items inside.
The Full Nike University Packing List
- Clothes: Nike V-Neck Golf Vest, Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts, Nike Astrograbber, Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie, Nike Sportswear Club Men's Trainer Trousers, Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Oxford Button-Up Shirt, Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
- Shoes: Air Max 90, Tennis Classic, Air Zoom Pegasus
- Bags: Heritage Backpack 2.0, Commute Backpack, Heritage Tote, Brasilia Duffel
FAQs
What should I pack for university?
What to pack for university depends on factors like how far away you're going, what your dorm room is like and what classes you'll be taking. But you'll need essentials like clothes, shoes and bags for daily life on – and off – campus.
What Nike clothes are worth bringing to university?
University wardrobe essentials include clothes (like outerwear, tops, bottoms and activewear) and shoes (for the gym and casual wear). You'll want to bring base layers, like T-shirts, that you can wear with any outfit, comfortable yet stylish trousers; and outer layers, like vests and sweatshirts, to keep you warm.
What is the best Nike backpack for university students?
The best bag for university students depends on how much they need to carry in it. If you're strictly looking for a standard backpack to carry your laptop, a few textbooks and some personal items, the Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 is a solid option. If you need something larger, the Nike Commute Backpack is a great choice. But if you're only going to be on campus for a few hours, you might consider the smaller Nike Heritage Tote Bag.
What Nike trainers are best for university?
The best trainers for university include the Air Max 90, Tennis Classic and Air Zoom Pegasus. The first two options are stylish and comfortable kicks that you can pair with any outfit. The last option is the perfect gym shoe for running, lifting and more.
What is the best Nike bag for the gym at university?
The Brasilia Duffel is a great option for the gym. You can fit all your workout gear, plus a change of clothes in this 40-litre approx. bag. It also features a ventilated side compartment to separate your sweaty post-workout shorts and T-shirts from everything else. There's a mesh side pocket to store your water bottle.
What Nike clothes work for both class and the gym?
The following options work well for both class and the gym. Read more about them above!
- Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
- Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
- Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sneaker Trousers
- Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
- Nike Pegasus 42