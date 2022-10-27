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Trained Podcast: Antenatal Fitness With Dr Laurel Proulx

Coaching

Your body changes a lot during and after pregnancy—how much should your exercise routine? Find out from this pelvic health PT.

Last updated: 10 October 2022
2 min read
Exercising During and After Pregnancy, According to Dr Laurel Proulx

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

During pregnancy, your blood volume and energy expenditure can roughly double, your heart rate increases by 10 to 15 beats per minute … and there are even more changes after you give birth to the human inside you. So how do you navigate exercise during the endurance event of a lifetime? Enter Laurel Proulx, DPT, PhD, the founder of FEM Physical Therapy and Physical Performance and a Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board member. In this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain the inner workings of the pelvic floor and deep core, and how to keep them strong. She also sets the record straight about antenatal and postnatal myths, and shares how to get back into movement after delivery.

"There aren't hard and fast rules because everybody's starting place in fitness is different and then everyone's body responds differently to pregnancy".

Laurel Proulx
DPT, PhD, founder of FEM Physical Therapy and Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board member

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Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

Originally published: 27 October 2022

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