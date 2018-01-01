NikePlus
JORDAN FAMILY
THE BEST FROM BASKETBALL,
FOOTBALL, BASEBALL AND MORE
Team Jordan represents.
MICHAEL JORDAN
MEET MJ
BUGS BUNNY
MEET BUGS
CHRIS PAUL
MEET CHRIS
BLAKE GRIFFIN
MEET BLAKE
CARMELO ANTHONY
MEET MELO
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
MEET RUSSELL
KAWHI LEONARD
SMALL FORWARD
After leading his high school team into national rankings, the California native continued on a successful track by earning conference MVP accolades at the collegiate level. The 2011 first-round draft pick earned All-Rookie First Team honors in his debut season, and maintains that momentum by serving his team at both ends of the court.
KAWHI LEONARD
MEET KAWHI
JOE JOHNSON
SHOOTING GUARD
Joe Johnson has risen to the heights of the league's best. His ascent began in college where he led Arkansas in both scoring and rebounding. After being drafted in the first round, Johnson put in remarkable work and improved his already impressive scoring average in each of his first six pro seasons. That hard work was then paid off with six-straight All-Star selections. Joe's commitment to giving back off the court includes JJ's Santa-Lanta for Kids, an outreach program that helps the Boys and Girls Club network.
JOE JOHNSON
MEET JOE
MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST
SMALL FORWARD
Kidd-Gilchrist came out of St. Patrick’s High School as the nation’s #1 small forward after winning a gold medal in the FIBA U-17 World Championship. Building on that success, MKG banded together other collegiate stars to win the National Championship with Kentucky in 2012. Three months later, Kidd-Gilchrist was drafted by Charlotte in the first round to join forces with fellow Jordan teammate Jeffery Taylor to usher in the future of the franchise.
MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST
MEET MICHAEL
DEREK JETER
MEET DEREK
CC SABATHIA
PITCHER
Regarded as the game's most dominant pitcher, CC Sabathia has taken his devastating arm to the game's biggest stage to be New York's starting ace. Dominant since his first season in the majors, CC recently earned his 200th career win. His formidable list of accomplishments includes six All-Star selections and 2007's best pitcher award. In 2009 he was league championship MVP and helped New York claim its historic 27th title. His mastery of pitches, unmatched endurance and searing raw power make CC a batter's worst nightmare.
CC SABATHIA
MEET CC
JABARI PARKER
FORWARD
After leading his high school team to four Illinois state championships, the Chicago native earned a reputation for his on-court abilities. In 2013, Parker earned co-MVP honors at the annual Jordan Brand Classic then continued his career with a successful freshman season at Duke, earning the title of ACC Freshman of the Year. Parker embodies a rare combination of elite athleticism and strong character, and is still at the beginning of his basketball legacy.
JABARI PARKER
MEET JABARI
VICTOR OLADIPO
SHOOTING GUARD
After being a first-round draft pick in 2013, Victor Oladipo is proving himself to be an explosive force on the professional level. His combination of offensive proficiency and defensive efficiency has earned him a reputation as one of the best in his rookie class. Oladipo has already been making headlines in his debut season by being one of the two rookies to record a triple-double in the same game for the first time in league history. His strength, speed and athleticism are earning him notoriety as a must-watch player for years to come.
VICTOR OLADIPO
MEET VICTOR
CODY ZELLER
CENTER
Cody Zeller is the youngest in a line of three from his household to have been named Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana. After a successful college run in the state and earning both Conference Player of the Year and All-American honors, Zeller joined former teammate Victor Oladipo as a first-round draft pick in 2013. Known for his focus, high basketball IQ and mobility, the 7’0” tall Zeller continues to be recognized for his on-court abilities.
CODY ZELLER
MEET CODY
EARL THOMAS
FREE SAFETY
As one of the best defensive backs in the game, Earl Thomas is known for his speed, range and ability to read an offense. The three-time Pro Bowler and Orange, Texas native was a first-round draft pick in 2010. In 2013, Thomas’ defensive prowess, including five interceptions and more than 100 tackles, helped his team win the national championship. He continues to lead the conversation as one of the league’s best defensive players.
EARL THOMAS
MEET EARL
DEZ BRYANT
WIDE RECEIVER
Coming out of the first round of the 2010 draft class, Dez Bryant continues to make headlines for his on-the-field abilities. The 6’2” wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic playmakers at the professional level. Bryant earned his first Pro Bowl nomination in 2013 after finishing the regular season with 93 catches, 13 touchdowns and 1,233 yards. Establishing himself as a top-tier receiver, Bryant continues to produce strong numbers as he approaches the 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns mark.
DEZ BRYANT
MEET DEZ
JOSH HOWARD
SMALL FORWARD
Josh Howard is a rare complete player who delivers everything asked of him, and then some. His record-breaking college career at Wake Forest was highlighted by his decision to play his senior year rather than leaving early. A threat on both ends of the floor, Howard’s ability to defend the opposition’s top player helped Dallas reach the 2006 league finals. Now with Minnesota, Josh's off-court outreach includes a series of youth basketball camps in his hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
JOSH HOWARD
MEET JOSH
OTTO PORTER JR.
SMALL FORWARD
Growing up in St. Louis, Otto Porter Jr. helped lead his high school to three straight state championships. After a strong college career, including 2012-2013 Conference Player of the Year, Porter became a first-round draft pick at the professional level. With an expansive wingspan of 7’1”, coupled with his increased awareness of the ball, Porter is a multi-skilled threat on the court.
OTTO PORTER JR.
MEET OTTO
MICHAEL CRABTREE
WIDE RECEIVER
Two-time first-team All-American Michael Crabtree is one of the most electric young players in football today. In addition to his formidable list of awards, he holds the distinction of being the only player in college history to be named the nation's best receiver twice. As a rookie in 2009, Michael led all rookie receivers in yards per game. 2012 saw him suit up for his first championship game. With his once-in-a-lifetime combination of size, speed and hunger, King Crab is sure to leave his mark on the game.
MICHAEL CRABTREE
MEET MICHAEL
ANDRE JOHNSON
WIDE RECEIVER
A unique combination of speed, strength and skill make four-time All-Pro Andre Johnson easily one of the best wide receivers in football. During the 2008 season, Johnson became the first player to record at least 10 receptions in seven consecutive games. He’s one of two players in history to lead the league in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Johnson surpassed the 10,000-yard reception milestone in the 2012 season, but his eyes remain focused on delivering a championship to Houston. Beyond the game, the Andre Johnson Foundation helps youth growing up in single parent homes.
ANDRE JOHNSON
MEET ANDRE
HAKEEM NICKS
WIDE RECEIVER
Known for his great hands and precise route running, Hakeem Nicks has made his presence known in New York. Throughout their championship playoff run, Hakeem gifted the football-watching world some impressive performances, capped by 10 catches for 109 yards in the championship game. There is no doubt Hakeem has already established himself as one of the premier receivers in the game.
HAKEEM NICKS
MEET HAKEEM
LAMARR WOODLEY
LINEBACKER
All-Pro LaMarr Woodley’s vicious “Sack Attack” has made him one of the most feared players in football. While playing at Michigan in 2006, he was named as the best linebacker in college. Shortly after entering the league he became the first player ever to record four consecutive multi-sack games, playing a crucial role in Pittsburgh’s 2008 world championship. LaMarr will look to dominate offenses in Oakland next season.
LAMARR WOODLEY
MEET LAMARR
DENNY HAMLIN
NASCAR DRIVER
Denny started racing go-karts at age seven and has been in the fast lane ever since. In 2006 he earned Rookie of the Year and has consistently dominated the stock car circuit with an impressive collection of finishes, including second overall in 2010. Hamlin’s Chase for the Sprint Cup streak is the second longest in the history of NASCAR. He is widely considered one of the sport's all-time great late model drivers.
DENNY HAMLIN
MEET DENNY
APRIL HOLMES
SPRINTER
April Holmes is an inspirational world-class athlete who holds the honor of being the first female member of Team Jordan. She is the current 100m and 400m sprint world record holder in the women's T44 classification for athletes with single-leg disabilities and a winner of multiple gold medals. Holmes remains one of the greatest Paralympic athletes in the history of Team USA. Her April Holmes Foundation helps people with physical and developmental disabilities realize their full potential as athletes.
APRIL HOLMES
MEET APRIL
MAYA MOORE
FORWARD
Maya, a four-time All-American and modern-day hoops legend, simply dominates her opposition. She led Connecticut to consecutive national college championships and an historical 90-game win streak. In just her rookie season in Minnesota, Maya was named an All-Star and Rookie of the Year. In her three years in Minnesota, she’s delivered two championships. The superstar has also taken her talents abroad to Ros Casares Valencia, where she won the 2012 EuroLeague Women’s championship. Maya is currently anchoring two global franchises: one stateside in Minnesota, and one in China with the Shanxi Xing Rui Flame.
MAYA MOORE
MEET MAYA
ANDRE WARD
BOXER
Undefeated. With a left hook that leaves opponents in ruins, Ward holds Super Middleweight titles in the WBA, WBC and Ring championship series, an unprecedented accomplishment in modern boxing. At the 2004 Athens Games, Ward became the first fighter in the previous eight years to win boxing gold for Team USA. When he isn’t sending other fighters to the canvas, Ward is an active leader of Knock Out Dog Fighting, a non-profit organization that raises global awareness about the horrors of organized dog fighting.
ANDRE WARD
MEET ANDRE
KENDALL MARSHALL
POINT GUARD
Kendall Marshall is the embodiment of the pass-first mentality. During his two-year stint on Chapel Hill, Marshall rewrote UNC’s assist records after securing his starting role. In his sophomore year, Marshall set the all-time UNC and ACC single-season records with 351 dimes. Drafted by Phoenix with the 13th pick in the 2012 draft, Marshall looks to lead his new-look squad to the title contention.
KENDALL MARSHALL
MEET KENDALL
JARED SULLINGER
SMALL FORWARD
Jared Sullinger, has dominated the basketball landscape at every level in his career. He lead Northland High to an undefeated season and #1 national ranking. He is a back-to-back recipient of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award, and was selected co-MVP of the 2010 High School All-American game. In only his freshman year at Ohio State, Sullinger won the James A. Naismith Award as the most outstanding NCAA basketball player. Following back-to-back All-American NCAA seasons, Sullinger was selected by Boston in the 2012 draft where he’ll be a key piece of a new-look team.
JARED SULLINGER
MEET JARED
JEFF TAYLOR
SMALL FORWARD
Jeffery Taylor is a hyper-athletic wingman with an indomitable presence on the court. Born and raised in Sweden, Taylor took his game stateside to Hobbs, New Mexico and became a breakout high school star, leading his team to a state title. Earning All-SEC honors his senior season, Taylor finished his Vanderbilt career ranked second all-time in scoring, sixth in rebounding and eighth in steals. His blend of European fundamentals and American flash make him one of the cornerstones of a new era of basketball in Charlotte.
JEFF TAYLOR
MEET JEFF
REGGIE BULLOCK
SMALL FORWARD
After being selected as a first-round draft pick in the 2013 draft, Reggie Bullock has been making a name for himself at the professional level. After being born in Baltimore, Bullock relocated to North Carolina where he led his team to a state championship, as well as Player of the Year honors. The small forward continues to develop his game alongside Jordan Brand family athletes Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.
REGGIE BULLOCK
MEET REGGIE
DWIGHT FREENEY
DEFENSIVE END
Dwight Freeney, a three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and 2005 defensive player of the year, possesses a punishing combination of speed, strength and ferocity. In 2007, his defensive dominance helped lead Indianapolis to a world championship. He also holds the distinction of being the all-time sacks leader for Indianapolis and is steadily climbing the all-time sack leader list league-wide with over 100 sacks in his career.
DWIGHT FREENEY
MEET DWIGHT
KEVIN MARTIN
SHOOTING GUARD
Kevin Martin's mega-scoring, warp-speed style has placed him amongst the league's most exciting guards. Astounding stats and fierce drive have earned him a reputation as one of the best on-court leaders in the game. Martin looks to lead a talented young Minnesota squad into the 2013-2014 season. Kevin's extensive community involvement includes: Basketball Without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, various youth literacy programs and his own series of basketball camps.
KEVIN MARTIN
MEET KEVIN
MIKE BIBBY
POINT GUARD
Mike Bibby is a true floor general who leaves it all on the hardwood every time he laces up. His brilliant college career at Arizona was capped with a national championship run in 1997. He has cemented his reputation as one of the best point guards in the league with his deadly shooting, relentless slashing, unselfish distribution and never, ever being afraid to take the last shot. Bibby has the ability to provide stable, veteran leadership to any team in the league. In addition to his tireless charity work to help disadvantaged youth, Mike hosts a series of basketball camps in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.
MIKE BIBBY
MEET MIKE
D.J. AUGUSTIN
POINT GUARD
D.J. Augustin is a natural point guard with ankle-snapping quickness and uncanny court vision. His legendary career in Texas culminated with honorable recognition as both a first-team Academic All-American and the nation's top college point guard. With jaw-dropping skills and mastermind hoops smarts, D.J. is the perfect player to come into Chicago and push them toward the playoffs. During the offseason D.J. runs his own basketball camp at his alma mater in New Orleans, Brother Martin High.
D.J. AUGUSTIN
MEET D.J.
JUWAN HOWARD
POWER FORWARD
Juwan Howard is a model of consistency whose unwavering dedication to hard work has been the key to his storied, productive career. In college he helped redefine the game as a member of the famous "Fab Five". His veteran leadership is now a true asset to Miami, helping them win two consecutive championships. But perhaps his character is best exemplified by his innumerable charitable efforts, which include running free basketball camps, helping inner city children through the Juwan Howard Foundation and championing literacy efforts across the country.
JUWAN HOWARD
MEET JUWAN
JARED JEFFERIES
POWER FORWARD
Jared Jefferies is a talented, versatile player whose fully-loaded arsenal includes a mix of scoring, rebounding and ball handling. In college, his impressive all-around skills helped him to lead his school to the 2002 national title game. Jared is now putting his full array of skills to good use at the highest level. Off the hardwood, his Jared Jeffries Foundation's Vision 20/20 program provides opportunities for youth in his hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.
JARED JEFFERIES
MEET JARED
JOSH FREEMAN
QUARTERBACK
Josh Freeman is the definition of upside. He shattered records in college and has continued his rampage in the pros. The towering first rounder became the youngest QB in franchise history to start and win in his debut. During his second season he matched a Tampa record for most TD completions in a game and had the highest quarterback rating in a single season in franchise history. Josh’s cannon of an arm, pinpoint accuracy and superb footwork make him a force to be reckoned with that will be sought in 2014.
JOSH FREEMAN
MEET JOSH
CARL CRAWFORD
OUTFIELDER
Four-time All-Star Carl Crawford has made the most of his astonishing speed, power and defensive abilities to become one of the best all-around players in baseball. A four-time stolen base champ, he was All-Star MVP in 2009, won fielding and slugging awards in 2010, and is the current active league leader in triples. With his career in full swing, his future is limitless, holding the role as the franchise cornerstone for Los Angeles. Beyond the diamond, Carl’s charitable efforts focus on bringing sport to youth in at-risk communities across the country.
CARL CRAWFORD
MEET CARL
RICHARD 'RIP' HAMILTON
SHOOTING GUARD
With his lethal mid-range jumper and astounding stamina, three-time All-Star Rip Hamilton has become one of the most respected players in the game. In 1999 he won a college championship with Connecticut and earned tournament MVP. He was a key member of Detroit's 2004 championship squad, exhibiting extraordinary confidence and veteran leadership every step of the way. In fact, Rip is Detroit’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs, a truly impressive milestone given the team’s historical success.
RICHARD 'RIP' HAMILTON
MEET RIP
STEPHEN JACKSON
SMALL FORWARD
Stephen Jackson has been the underdog for almost his entire career, and that’s the way he likes it. After playing through various professional leagues around the world, Jackson got his first professional contract in 2000. He played a key role in San Antonio’s 2003 championship season, cementing the Texas dynasty with clutch moments and scrappy defending. He is a highly respected teammate, and equally feared opponent. Off the court Jackson founded the Jackson Academy of Art, Science and Technology in his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.
STEPHEN JACKSON
MEET STEPHEN
JIMMY ROLLINS
SHORTSTOP
Jimmy Rollins, a three time All-Star and 2007 league MVP, is one of the game’s best, thanks to his remarkable baserunning, hitting and fielding skills. A true five-tool athlete, he is the only player ever to collect 15 triples, 25 homers, 200 hits and 25 stolen bases in a single season. His many career highlights include awards for his slugging and fielding, a franchise-best 38 game hitting streak, the league record for most at-bats in a season (716) and, most importantly, leading Philly to a championship in 2008.
JIMMY ROLLINS
MEET JIMMY
GERALD WALLACE
FORWARD
A supremely gifted athlete with uncontainable energy, All-Star Gerald Wallace is a legitimate threat on both ends of the floor. Gerald has proven himself capable of insane offensive outbursts, and is one of only three players to ever average over two blocks and two steals a game for a season. His team-first mentality also extends off-court. Wallace is heavily involved with children's reading programs, helping his hometown community in Childersburg, Alabama.
GERALD WALLACE
MEET GERALD
BISMACK BIYOMBO
CENTER
Bismack Biyombo is a raw force, one gifted with awe-inspiring explosiveness around the rim. A native of Congo, Bismack was introduced to the game at the age of 16 and secured a spot on the Portuguese national team in the first year of his career. Biyombo showcased his talents to the rest of the world at the 2011 Nike Hoops Summit. Bismack became the first Summit participant to record a triple double with a clinic of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Now with Charlotte, he looks to revitalize the franchise.
BISMACK BIYOMBO
MEET BISMACK
