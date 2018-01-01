MIKE BIBBY POINT GUARD Mike Bibby is a true floor general who leaves it all on the hardwood every time he laces up. His brilliant college career at Arizona was capped with a national championship run in 1997. He has cemented his reputation as one of the best point guards in the league with his deadly shooting, relentless slashing, unselfish distribution and never, ever being afraid to take the last shot. Bibby has the ability to provide stable, veteran leadership to any team in the league. In addition to his tireless charity work to help disadvantaged youth, Mike hosts a series of basketball camps in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

