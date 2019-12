Made To Play

Ellen Ramasedi

Coach, Active Schools Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa For girls in Soweto, Johannesburg, after-school activities typically include cooking for the family, tending house and caring for younger siblings, while boys are encouraged to play sports. That's simply not OK with Coach Ellen Ramasedi from the Active Schools programme in Soweto. She's breaking down gender and societal barriers to get girls out of the traditional roles and start moving. "My belief is equality", she says. "Girls need to know that they have as much right to participate as boys". By encouraging girls to be more active in sports, Ellen is changing their day-to-day lives as well as their futures. Her mantra: "If I can move, why can't you? Let's all do this together."