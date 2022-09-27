Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Tanktop mit Standard-Passform für Damen

      CHF 29.95

      Hoch bewertet
      Alligator/Weiß
      Light Thistle/Weiß
      Worn Blue/Weiß
      Atmosphere/Weiß
      Schwarz/Weiß

      Das Nike Dri-FIT Elastika One Tanktop ist unser vielseitigstes Oberteil, das für all deine Workouts entwickelt wurde – egal ob an den Geräten, auf der Matte oder beim Laufen. Weiches, geschmeidiges Material (aus 100 % recycelter Polyesterfaser) sorgt mit einer atmungsaktiven Silhouette für kühlen, trockenen Tragekomfort.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: DD4941-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 180 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (26)

      4.3 Sterne

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27. Sept. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15. Sept. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06. Aug. 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.