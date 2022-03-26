Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Langarm-Laufoberteil für Herren

      CHF 44.95

      Kilometer für Kilometer mit Schutz vor der Sonne.Das Nike Dri-FIT Miler Oberteil sorgt mit weichem, schweißableitendem Material für ein trockenes und bequemes Tragegefühl.Dieses Produkt besteht zu 100 % aus recyceltem Polyester.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz
      • Style: DD4576-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 188 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (28)

      4.4 Sterne

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26. März 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13. Nov. 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13. Nov. 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

