      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Lauf-Tights mit Print für Damen

      CHF 84.95

      Schwarz/Weiß
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Schwarz

      Diese eng anliegenden Shorts sind elastisch und bereit für den Wettkampf und sorgen für hervorragenden Halt, damit du dich auf deinen Lauf konzentrieren kannst. Sie bestechen durch unsere fortschrittliche, schweißableitende Technologie und kombinieren innovative Highlights und leichte Materialien mit einer präzisen Passform, um dich von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie angenehm kühl zu halten.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: CJ2367-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 178 cm
      • Enge Passform für ein eng am Körper anliegendes Tragegefühl
      • Länge der Innennaht: ca. 10 cm (Größe S)

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (7)

      4.4 Sterne

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06. Juni 2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15. Nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03. Okt. 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.