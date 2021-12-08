Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Charge

      Fußball-Schienbeinschoner

      CHF 22.95

      Die Nike Charge Fußball-Schienbeinschoner sorgen auf dem Spielfeld für einen Schuss Selbstbewusstsein. Die harte Shell sorgt für Schutz mit flachem Profil und der Schaumstoff auf der Innenseite gewährleistet hohen Tragekomfort.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: SP2164-010

      Bewertungen (4)

      3.8 Sterne

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08. Dez. 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16. Apr. 2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • J O. - 24. Aug. 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.