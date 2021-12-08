Die Nike Charge Fußball-Schienbeinschoner sorgen auf dem Spielfeld für einen Schuss Selbstbewusstsein. Die harte Shell sorgt für Schutz mit flachem Profil und der Schaumstoff auf der Innenseite gewährleistet hohen Tragekomfort.
3.8 Sterne
Martin C. - 08. Dez. 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16. Apr. 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
J O. - 24. Aug. 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.