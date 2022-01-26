Style für die 70er.Geliebt in den 80ern.Klassiker in den 90ern.Bereit für die Zukunft.Der Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature besticht mit einem zeitlosen Design aus mindestens 20 % recyceltem Material.Das Leder-Obermaterial, ein Umwelt intensives Material, ersetzten wir mit einem unglaublich knackigen, teilweise recycelten Kunstleder.
4.3 Sterne
MaKenzie - 26. Jan. 2022
I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!
RainbowMoon - 31. Dez. 2021
This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.
MamaMac - 30. Dez. 2021
These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!