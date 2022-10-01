Der Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK wurde aus mindestens 40 % recyceltem Material gefertigt und ist luftig und einfach zu tragen. Er besteht aus superelastischem, recyceltem Flyknit-Material und verfügt über einen weichen Schuhkragen, der deinen Knöchel umschließt.Der aufgenähte Swoosh und der recycelte TPU-Fersenclip verleihen dir das gewisse Etwas, wenn du auf der unglaublich weichen VaporMax-Dämpfung durch die Straßen ziehst.
4.5 Sterne
Diyar619908181 - 01. Okt. 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30. Sept. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05. Sept. 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!