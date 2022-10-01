Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Herrenschuh

      CHF 284.95

      Hoch bewertet
      Schwarz/Schwarz/Anthracite/Schwarz
      Weiß/Schwarz/Metallic Silver/Weiß

      Der Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK wurde aus mindestens 40 % recyceltem Material gefertigt und ist luftig und einfach zu tragen. Er besteht aus superelastischem, recyceltem Flyknit-Material und verfügt über einen weichen Schuhkragen, der deinen Knöchel umschließt.Der aufgenähte Swoosh und der recycelte TPU-Fersenclip verleihen dir das gewisse Etwas, wenn du auf der unglaublich weichen VaporMax-Dämpfung durch die Straßen ziehst.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Anthracite/Schwarz
      • Style: DH4084-001

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (113)

      4.5 Sterne

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01. Okt. 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30. Sept. 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05. Sept. 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!