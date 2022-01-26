Der Nike Air Max Pre-Day bringt den klassischen, traditionellen Look von Nike Running auf ein neues Level und verleiht dir einen rasanten Look, der für die heutige Welt bereit steht.Der Schuh ist eine Hommage an die Vergangenheit mit einem Design, das aus mindestens 20 % recyceltem Material gefertigt wurde und die Retro-Track-Ästhetik behält.Ein neues Air-Fenster sorgt für einen energiegeladenen Look und kombiniert unübersehbaren Style mit einer unglaublich weichen Dämpfung.
4.8 Sterne
J U. - 26. Jan. 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14. Jan. 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - 09. Jan. 2022
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.