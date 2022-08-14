Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Der durchdachte Nike Air Max Dawn ist in sportlicher Track-DNA verwurzelt und besteht zu mindestens 20 % (Gewichtsanteil) aus Recyclingmaterialien. Das weiche Wildleder und luftiges Textil kombinieren Vintage-Running-Vibes mit modernem Design. Die weiche Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle ist an der Ferse schräg angesetzt und sorgt so für zusätzliche Energie, während das Außensohlenmuster Traktion gewährleistet. Die Air-Dämpfung garantiert ein bequemes Tragegefühl von morgens bis abends.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Style: DM0013-101

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (25)

      4.2 Sterne

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14. Aug. 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14. Aug. 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13. Juli 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

