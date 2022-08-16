Legendärer Style mit noch mehr Tragekomfort. Der Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft ist die Neuauflage des ersten Air Jordan mit einer leichtgewichtigen Dämpfung mit niedrigem Profil und Elementen, die für höheren Tragekomfort sorgen. Leder und Textilien im Obermaterial sorgen für ein eingetragenes Tragegefühl. Ein gefütterter, gepolsterter Schuhkragen umschließt die Ferse für eine sichere Passform.
4.8 Sterne
15557784246 - 16. Aug. 2022
My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!
Trubz118 - 08. Aug. 2022
I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎
GelTea - 07. Aug. 2022
I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.