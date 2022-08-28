Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Genieße Tragekomfort im Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Er macht einen der legendärsten Sneaker der Geschichte noch bequemer und kombiniert Vollnarbenleder im Obermaterial mit einem bequemen Futter und einer reaktionsfreudigen Dämpfung.

      Fire Red/Hot Curry/Weiß/Fire Red
      CT0979-603

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28. Aug. 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05. Juli 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02. Juli 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.