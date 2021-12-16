Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Schuh für ältere Kinder

      CHF 144.95

      Weiß/Weiß
      Schwarz/Schwarz

      Der Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE ist die Neuauflage des Basketball-Klassikers aus dem Jahr 1982 und besticht durch seinen alltagstauglichen Style ganz in Weiß oder Schwarz. Die Strapazierfähigkeit, das Tragegefühl und die Air-Sole-Dämpfung sind immer noch in diesem klassischen Style, den du kennst und liebst, vorhanden.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz
      • Style: DH2933-001

      Größe und Passform

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Bewertungen (9)

      4.9 Sterne

      • M A. - 16. Dez. 2021

        They are amazing 😻

      • love AF1

        Lea M. - 10. Nov. 2021

        never out of style, love my af1s

      • My 8 yo Loves Them (Velcro a bit tight though)

        J A. - 08. Nov. 2021

        My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!