Der Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE ist die Neuauflage des Basketball-Klassikers aus dem Jahr 1982 und besticht durch seinen alltagstauglichen Style ganz in Weiß oder Schwarz. Die Strapazierfähigkeit, das Tragegefühl und die Air-Sole-Dämpfung sind immer noch in diesem klassischen Style, den du kennst und liebst, vorhanden.
4.9 Sterne
M A. - 16. Dez. 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10. Nov. 2021
never out of style, love my af1s
J A. - 08. Nov. 2021
My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!